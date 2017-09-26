Paris

Technical committee on TIM case - Gentiloni (2)

Assessing if rules broken over failure to notify of control

Technical committee on TIM case - Gentiloni (2)

Paris, September 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said a special panel is evaluating whether France's Vivendi broke Italian rules by failing to notify the authorities of its of its effective control of Telecom Italia (TIM). "A technical committee... is verifying whether Vivendi should have informed the Italian government in advance that it was taking control of TIM and whether this operation complies with the Italian law on Golden Powers," Gentiloni said in an interview published in Tuesday's Le Figaro. Vivendi has a 24% stake in TIM, making it the top investor in a company considered of strategic national asset. TIM has sent an opinion by legal experts to the Italian government that says Vivendi had not broken the rules as its role only regards management, not control over assets.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33