Premises for Fincantieri-STX deal- Gentiloni tells Figaro (2)

Paris, September 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said he is hopeful of deal on the Fincantieri-STX case. The French government exercised pre-emption rights on STX capital in July, blocking Fincantieri's takeover of the French shipyard and causing considerable tension with Rome. "There are the premises to reach an agreement that takes account of our legitimate interests and those of France at the same time," Gentiloni said in an interview published by Le Figaro on Tuesday, the day before an Italy-France bilateral summit in Lyon. "From the strategic point of view, our ambition is to construct a big global player in the naval sector. "The agreement on the shipyards is a short-term perspective. "You don't construct a great civil and military centre in a day".