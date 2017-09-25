Spread closes 5 pts up on 170 (2)

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed five points up on 170 points Monday, with the yield up 0.05% to 2.096%. The rise came after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the central bank would continue its monetary policy, and a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was returned with a smaller vote amid the first postwar entry into the Bundestag of a far-right party, AdF. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online