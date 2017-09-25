Spread closes 5 pts up on 170 (2)

Rome, September 25 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed five points up on 170 points Monday, with the yield up 0.05% to 2.096%. The rise came after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the central bank would continue its monetary policy, and a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was returned with a smaller vote amid the first postwar entry into the Bundestag of a far-right party, AdF. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.