Senate speaker urges adoption of bill on 'femicide orphans'

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Monday that he hoped to see a draft law passed soon that "supports the orphans of victims of femicide". The draft law is currently being debated in the Senate's justice committee. He added that as concerns femicide itself, "there is no need for special laws" since "the laws are already in place. However, there is the need to apply them effectively". Italian media have coined the term femicide for a spate of murderous violence against women, usually by partners or exes.
