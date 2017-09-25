Two judges stabbed in Perugia, suspect arrested (4)

Perugia, September 25 - A suspected was arrested on Monday after two judges were stabbed in a Perugia civil court, sources said. The victims were not seriously injured, the sources said. Judge Francesca Altrui was stabbed in her office, and her colleague Umberto Rana was stabbed when he came to her defence. A clerk, who was not named, was also slightly hurt by the knife-wielding assailant. The attacker was said to be a 53-year-old man, Roberto Ferraci from Spello in Umbria, who was also slightly hurt in the attack. He was reported to have used two large knives. The reason for the attack is believed to be linked to a bankruptcy case.