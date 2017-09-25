Five mn Italians expected to get flu

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - Some four-five million Italians will get flu this autumn and winter, medical authorities said Monday. Another 8-10 million will get "para-flu' viruses, they said. There may be more cases if the winter is longer and colder than usual, they said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online