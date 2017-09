Skull bones of promoter found (2)

(ANSA)- Varese, September 25 - Italian police on Monday found a bag containing the remains of skull bones believed to belong to Marilena Rosa Re, a 58-year-old financial promoter from Castellanza near Varese murdered and decapitated by 64-year-old former neighbour Vito Clerico in late July. Clerico has confessed to the crime. Clerico was arrested September 11 on charges of murder and hiding a body in Re's disappearance on July 30.