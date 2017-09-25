Rimini

Police close in on Spanish Erasmus student's rapist

'Foreigner' suspected in Rimini case

Police close in on Spanish Erasmus student's rapist

Rimini, September 25 - Italian police said Monday they were closing in on the alleged rapist of a Spanish Erasmus exchange student in Rimini Friday night. They said the man, who allegedly raped the student in a van near a nightspot, was a foreigner. It was initially reported the alleged rape was committed by two Italians. There has been a spate of rapes across Italy recently, several allegedly committed by migrants.

