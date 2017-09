CEI wants Pope Francis exhortation on family implemented

Rome, September 25 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the head of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), on Monday called on the Italian Church to "implement the spirit of (Pope Francis's) apostolic exhortation 'Amoris Laetitia'." The post-synodal apostolic exhortation is on love in the family. Bassetti made the comment in speaking about "pastoral" duties concerning families. The exhortation has been challenged in recent days by a group of Catholic traditionalists who have accused Francis of heresy on several points including the possibility of divorced and remarried Catholics having Communion.