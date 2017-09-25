Kissing couple attacked outside Rome mosque

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - A 24-year-old Malaysian national was arrested Sunday night for allegedly attacking a couple who were walking hand-in-hand and kissing near an Islamic centre in Rome's Esquilino quarter. The man reportedly told them "you can't kiss in front of the mosque" before pushing the young woman and punching and kicking the young man. The assailant also allegedly attacked police who came to the scene. A Carabiniere was slightly hurt. photo: Rome's central mosque
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online