Rome

Kissing couple attacked outside Rome mosque

Malaysian arrested

Kissing couple attacked outside Rome mosque

Rome, September 25 - A 24-year-old Malaysian national was arrested Sunday night for allegedly attacking a couple who were walking hand-in-hand and kissing near an Islamic centre in Rome's Esquilino quarter. The man reportedly told them "you can't kiss in front of the mosque" before pushing the young woman and punching and kicking the young man. The assailant also allegedly attacked police who came to the scene. A Carabiniere was slightly hurt. photo: Rome's central mosque

