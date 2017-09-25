Baglioni to present 2018 Sanremo Song festival (2)

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - Singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni will be the presenter and artistic director of Italy's popular Sanremo Song Festival next year, RAI TV corporation said Monday. The names of his co-presenters will be announced in January ahead of the fest on February 6-10, it said. Baglioni, 66, is considered one of the greats of Italian pop music. Baglioni is expected to get around 10% less than Carlo Conti got for presenting the festival last year, to comply with the new pay policies of State broadcaster RAI. Conti was reportedly paid around 650,000 euros.
