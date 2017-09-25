Gentiloni congratulates Merkel (2)

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her election result and assessed with her, over the phone, the situation in Germany and Europe in view of the upcoming EU summit in Tallinn. Earlier Gentiloni concurred with Merkel that the answer to extremism such as the far-right AdF party which won 13% of the German poll was to respond to citizens' needs.
