Rome

Soccer: Milik ACL op successful, will be out 4 mths (2)

Poland striker tore ligament in Napoli's 3-2 win over SPAL

Soccer: Milik ACL op successful, will be out 4 mths (2)

Rome, September 25 - Napoli's Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik had a "perfectly successful" operation on a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) Monday and will be out for about four months, as he was after a similar injury last season, Napoli said. Milik tore his right ACL in Napoli's 3-2 Serie A win at Ferrara-based SPAL at the weekend. The 23-year-old has played as a substitute in Napoli's perfect start to the Serie A season. Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said the "disgraceful" state of the SPAL pitch might have been the cause of Milik's injury.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33