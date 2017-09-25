Soccer: Milik ACL op successful, will be out 4 mths (2)

Rome, September 25 - Napoli's Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik had a "perfectly successful" operation on a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) Monday and will be out for about four months, as he was after a similar injury last season, Napoli said. Milik tore his right ACL in Napoli's 3-2 Serie A win at Ferrara-based SPAL at the weekend. The 23-year-old has played as a substitute in Napoli's perfect start to the Serie A season. Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said the "disgraceful" state of the SPAL pitch might have been the cause of Milik's injury.