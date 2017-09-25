Better economic data from Italy - Dombrovskis

Brussels, September 25 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday that the EU executive had received an updated version of Italy's economic and financial document (DEF). The new version of the blueprint has an improved outlook, with GDP now forecast to rise 1.5% this year, a deficit of 2.1% of GDP and debt dropping to 131.6%. "Italy has notified us of the changes in the DEF," Dombrovskis said. "The update sees an improvement in the growth and employment outlook". He added that a detailed analysis of the figures will come in the EC's autumn package.