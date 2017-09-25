Vatican City

Vatican blocks petition for pope heresy initiative

Petition cannot be signed from Vatican computers

Vatican blocks petition for pope heresy initiative

Vatican City, September 25 - The Secretariat for Communication of the Holy See has blocked access to a petition accusing Pope Francis of heresy in his 2016 document Amoris Laetitia - The Joy of Love, sources said Monday. The website with the petition, www.correctiofilialis.org, can be reached, but it cannot be signed from inside the Vatican. The petition is linked to a 25-page letter by conservative Catholics delivered to the pope in August last month issuing him a "filial correction" - a measure they said was being using for the first time since the 14th century - over the document, which opens up the possibility of divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receiving communion. Among the signatories is Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former president of the Vatican bank, the IOR. The letter accuses the pope of seven "heretical positions about marriage, the moral life, and the reception of the sacraments, and has caused these heretical opinions to spread in the Catholic Church".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33