M5S only bulwark against extremism in EU - Di Maio (2)

M5S only bulwark against extremism in EU - Di Maio

AfD rise in Germany bad sign for Italy - Tajani

Milan, September 25 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group was a key barrier to extremism after the strong showing of the right-wing, nationalist AfD party in Germany's general election. "We are the only bulwark against the extremists in Europe," he said. "The vote shows that the traditional parties are in decline". European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday that the AfD's rise was "a negative signal for Italy". "This party is anti-Italian, anti-Mediterranean, it almost considers them inferior beings," Tajani told RAI television. "I hope the political arena finally sees the presence of a stronger Italy, because the German result demands that Italy be a leading player to have a balanced Europe, a Europe that looks to the future".

