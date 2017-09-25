M5S only bulwark against extremism in EU - Di Maio (2)

Milan
25/09/2017
Milan, September 25 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group was a key barrier to extremism after the strong showing of the right-wing, nationalist AfD party in Germany's general election. "We are the only bulwark against the extremists in Europe," he said. "The vote shows that the traditional parties are in decline". European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday that the AfD's rise was "a negative signal for Italy". "This party is anti-Italian, anti-Mediterranean, it almost considers them inferior beings," Tajani told RAI television. "I hope the political arena finally sees the presence of a stronger Italy, because the German result demands that Italy be a leading player to have a balanced Europe, a Europe that looks to the future".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online