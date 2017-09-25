Soccer: Roma aiming for new stadium in 2020-21 season

Rome, September 25 - AS Roma CEO Umberto Gandini said Monday that the club was aiming to see its much-delayed project for a plush new stadium in the south of the capital to come to fruition in time for the 2020-21 campaign. "The conference of services meets this week and it has up to 90 days to give its opinion (on the project)," Gandini said. "We hope to have the first authorization to start work next year. The conference of services should lead to the definitive opinion of all the components of local interest. "Then the most important part starts for us, digging and laying the first stone. "Roma are aiming to have the new stadium built for the 2020-21 season".