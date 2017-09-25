Quake text-message contribution flap 'fuss over nothing'

Rome, September 25 - A flap over the alleged non-arrival of text-message contributions to an Italian earthquake fund will end as "a fuss over nothing," a prosecutor said Monday. "According to what we have learned from the press we're heading for insufficient evidence because if the funds went into the coffers of the civil protection department the case will turn out to be a big fuss over nothing," said Rieti Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Saieva. The case was prompted Saturday by the mayor of the quake-hit village of Amatrice, Sergio Pirozzi, who said the village had seen "nothing" of the cash pledged via SMS messages by the Italian public. The government said Sunday the money was available to the civil protection department.