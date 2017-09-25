Budget will be selective says Calenda

Rome

Focus on young people, jobs, investment - industry minister

Rome, September 25 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said the 2018 budget law will focus on a small number of selected areas. "The government's determination is firm, we intend to address some fundamental issues, in particular young people, jobs and investment," Calenda said. "You cannot ignore the debt burden. It will be a selective budget that will push ahead on what has been proven to work, where there is a strong multiplier on GDP".

