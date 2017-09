AfD rise in Germany bad sign for Italy- Tajani

Rome, September 25 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday that the strong showing of the right-wing, nationalist AfD party in Germany's general election was "a negative signal for Italy". "This party is anti-Italian, anti-Mediterranean, it almost considers them inferior beings," Tajani told RAI television. "I hope the political arena finally sees the presence of a stronger Italy, because the German result demands that Italy be a leading player to have a balanced Europe, a Europe that looks to the future".