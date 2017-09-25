Florence

Seven university teachers arrested over 'rigged exams' (2)

Another 22 barred from academic positions

Seven university teachers arrested over 'rigged exams'

Florence, September 25 - Seven university teachers were arrested by Florence finance police on Monday in relation to a probe into the alleged rigging of exams, sources said Monday. Another 22 people have been barred from holding academic positions for 12 months in relation to the probe and 59 people are under investigation in total, the sources said. The probe was triggered by an alleged attempt by some teachers to persuade a researcher who was a candidate in an exam to qualify as a tax-law teacher to withdraw the bid in favour of a less qualified candidate. The first researcher was allegedly promised a pass in the next exam.

