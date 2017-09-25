Trieste

Fincantieri strikes deal for new Cunard cruise ship (2)

113,000-ton vessel will carry 3,000 guests

Fincantieri strikes deal for new Cunard cruise ship (2)

Trieste, September 25 - Fincantieri and Carnival Corporation said Monday that they have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the construction of one next-generation cruise ship for the iconic luxury brand Cunard. The ship, which will be built at the Monfalcone yard and join the Cunard's fleet in 2022, will weigh 113,000 tonnes and carry 3,000 guests, a statement said. "With this agreement we once more link our company's name with Cunard's, a real icon of the cruise market, confirming us as a shipbuilder able to combine tradition and innovation like no one else in the world," said Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono. "It is a lasting journey that, besides the construction of the two authentic 'queens' like "Queen Victoria" and "Queen Elizabeth", stresses the importance of our partnership with Carnival. In fact, for this Group we have built 63 ships, representing today almost two-thirds of their fleet, with other nine to come in the coming years. A cooperation which can be defined as historical, based on relationships of mutual respect and trust".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33