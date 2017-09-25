Fincantieri strikes deal for new Cunard cruise ship (2)

Trieste, September 25 - Fincantieri and Carnival Corporation said Monday that they have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the construction of one next-generation cruise ship for the iconic luxury brand Cunard. The ship, which will be built at the Monfalcone yard and join the Cunard's fleet in 2022, will weigh 113,000 tonnes and carry 3,000 guests, a statement said. "With this agreement we once more link our company's name with Cunard's, a real icon of the cruise market, confirming us as a shipbuilder able to combine tradition and innovation like no one else in the world," said Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono. "It is a lasting journey that, besides the construction of the two authentic 'queens' like "Queen Victoria" and "Queen Elizabeth", stresses the importance of our partnership with Carnival. In fact, for this Group we have built 63 ships, representing today almost two-thirds of their fleet, with other nine to come in the coming years. A cooperation which can be defined as historical, based on relationships of mutual respect and trust".