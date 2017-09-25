Vatican City

Vatican hits back after auditor says he was forced out

Milone 'exceeded powers' launched 'illegal investigations'

Vatican City, September 25 - The Holy See has hit back at its former auditor general Libero Milone, who in interviews published at the weekend said he was forced to quit in June after being confronted by fabricated accusations. "The Holy See acknowledges with surprise and regret the statements made by Dr. Libero Milone, former auditor general," a Vatican statement said. "In this way he has failed to maintain the agreement to keep confidential the reasons for his resignation from the Office. "It is recalled that, according to the Statutes, the task of the auditor general is to analyse the budgets and accounts of the Holy See and related administrations. "Unfortunately, it emerged that the Office directed by Dr. Milone, exceeding its powers, illegally engaged an external company to conduct investigative activities on the private life of Holy See personnel".

