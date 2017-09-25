Vatican City

Vatican blocks site for pope heresy initiative

Petition cannot be accessed from Vatican computers

Vatican blocks site for pope heresy initiative

Vatican City, September 25 - The Secretariat for Communication of the Holy See has blocked access to a website where it it possible to sign a petition accusing Pope Francis of heresy in the 2016 document Amoris Laetitia - The Joy of Love, sources said Monday. As a result it is not possible to access the page in any language from computers inside the Vatican. The page can be reached outside the Vatican.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33