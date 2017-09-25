Vatican blocks site for pope heresy initiative

Vatican City
25/09/2017
Vatican City, September 25 - The Secretariat for Communication of the Holy See has blocked access to a website where it it possible to sign a petition accusing Pope Francis of heresy in the 2016 document Amoris Laetitia - The Joy of Love, sources said Monday. As a result it is not possible to access the page in any language from computers inside the Vatican. The page can be reached outside the Vatican.
