Rome

MotoGP:'Hero' Rossi fifth in Aragon on return from fractures

Nine-time world champion back in saddle just 3 weeks after crash

Rome, September 25 - Italy's Valentino Rossi finished fifth at the Aragon MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday as he made a remarkable return just three weeks after suffering a double leg fracture in a training accident. "I'm quite proud, because a week ago I didn't know if I would be able to race," the nine-time world champion and Yahama rider said. "Achieving a start from the first row yesterday was already great, I was very happy. I knew I had to suffer in the second half of the race. I had some pain and we also suffered from the degradation of the tyre". Rossi is fifth in the MotoGP standings, 56 points behind leader and Sunday's winner Marc Marquez. "The work continues after this race," Rossi said. "The calendar works out well for me, I have two full weeks to train and improve my leg's condition. "After this we have Motegi, which is going to be very important, but we also have three races in a row. "This will be very difficult for my leg, so I want to try to arrive in Motegi - maybe not at 100% - but quite fit".

