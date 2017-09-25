Rome

Soccer: Perfect Juve and Napoli march on

AC Milan lose at Sampdoria, Inter beat Genoa

Soccer: Perfect Juve and Napoli march on

Rome, September 25 - Juventus and Napoli continued their perfect starts to the season on Saturday, with the champions crushing city rivals Torino 4-0 and Napoli edging promoted SPAL 3-2 away from home. Juve's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala continued his excellent form, scoring twice to take his goal tally to the season up to 10. Juve and Napoli both have 18 points from six games, while Inter are third with 16 after a 1-0 win over Genoa at the San Siro on Sundat. Lazio are fourth with 13 points after a 3-0 win at Hellas Verona, with Italy forward Ciro Immobile netting a double. AS Roma are one point further back, but with a game in hand, after beating Udinese 3-1 at home. AC Milan are also on 12 points after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33