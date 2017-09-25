Soccer: Perfect Juve and Napoli march on

Rome, September 25 - Juventus and Napoli continued their perfect starts to the season on Saturday, with the champions crushing city rivals Torino 4-0 and Napoli edging promoted SPAL 3-2 away from home. Juve's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala continued his excellent form, scoring twice to take his goal tally to the season up to 10. Juve and Napoli both have 18 points from six games, while Inter are third with 16 after a 1-0 win over Genoa at the San Siro on Sundat. Lazio are fourth with 13 points after a 3-0 win at Hellas Verona, with Italy forward Ciro Immobile netting a double. AS Roma are one point further back, but with a game in hand, after beating Udinese 3-1 at home. AC Milan are also on 12 points after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria.