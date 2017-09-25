Soccer: Perfect Juve and Napoli march on

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - Juventus and Napoli continued their perfect starts to the season on Saturday, with the champions crushing city rivals Torino 4-0 and Napoli edging promoted SPAL 3-2 away from home. Juve's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala continued his excellent form, scoring twice to take his goal tally to the season up to 10. Juve and Napoli both have 18 points from six games, while Inter are third with 16 after a 1-0 win over Genoa at the San Siro on Sundat. Lazio are fourth with 13 points after a 3-0 win at Hellas Verona, with Italy forward Ciro Immobile netting a double. AS Roma are one point further back, but with a game in hand, after beating Udinese 3-1 at home. AC Milan are also on 12 points after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online