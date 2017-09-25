Di Maio wins M5S premier candidate primary

Rome, September 25 - As expected Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio was declared winner of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online primary to select its premier candidate at the weekend. Di Maio was the hot favourite as he was the only on the M5S's politician heavyweights to stand in the primary. He said he was proposing policies that were "neither left wing, not right wing" and wanted to lead a government of national "revival". There have been reports of divisions in the movement over the primary and Roberto Fico, a member of the so-called 'orthodox' uncompromising wing of the group, said Sunday that he did do not consider Di Maio to be "the head of the general life of the movement". Italy is set to have a general election early next year and the M5S are vying with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) to be top party in the polls.