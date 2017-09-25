Rome

Di Maio wins M5S premier candidate primary

House deputy Speaker wants to lead govt of 'revival'

Di Maio wins M5S premier candidate primary

Rome, September 25 - As expected Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio was declared winner of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online primary to select its premier candidate at the weekend. Di Maio was the hot favourite as he was the only on the M5S's politician heavyweights to stand in the primary. He said he was proposing policies that were "neither left wing, not right wing" and wanted to lead a government of national "revival". There have been reports of divisions in the movement over the primary and Roberto Fico, a member of the so-called 'orthodox' uncompromising wing of the group, said Sunday that he did do not consider Di Maio to be "the head of the general life of the movement". Italy is set to have a general election early next year and the M5S are vying with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) to be top party in the polls.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Incidente in tangenziale, un ferito

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

Messina, le foto dell'incidente in tangenziale

L'aeroporto dello Stretto più "vicino" a Messina

L'aeroporto dello Stretto
più "vicino" a Messina

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto, è regolamento conti

Calabrese ucciso in Veneto,
è regolamento di conti

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

’Ndrangheta, vendette e omicidi in Lombardia

di Francesco Ranieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33