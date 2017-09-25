Air force jet crashes at air show, pilot killed

Rome
25/09/2017
Rome, September 25 - An Italian Air Force pilot is dead after his Eurofighter jet crashed into sea at the Terracina Air Show, south of Rome, on Sunday. Gabriele Orlandi, 36, was killed upon impact and his body was recovered soon after the crash. His girlfriend was watching and was taken ill due to the shock. A display by Italy's Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team was was cancelled.
Le altre notizie
