Baglioni to present 2018 Sanremo Song festival

Rome, September 22 - Singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni will be the presenter and artistic director of Italy's popular Sanremo Song Festival next year, sources said Friday. Baglioni, 66, is considered one of the greats of Italian pop music. The sources said the final details of the contract are being trashed out. Baglioni is expected to get around 10% less than Carlo Conti got for presenting the festival last year, to comply with the new pay policies of State broadcaster RAI. Conti was reportedly paid around 650,000 euros.