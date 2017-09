Armani lightens mood in Milan

Milan, September 22 - Giorgio Armani on Friday set aside his iconic greige and neutral shades and went bright with a bold palette bursting with flowers over black for next spring-summer. Armani's green, pink and pastels gave lightness to the feminine and soft silhouettes of the collection he debuted on the third day of the women's wear fashion shows in Milan. Highlights for next spring-summer include Armani's classic pantsuit style in a sensual organza, short skirts with tulip hemlines, little cocktail dresses and feather-light duster coats. Accessories gave an eccentric twist with maxi plastic earrings, beanies with colorful pompoms and high-impact necklaces and rings. The 83-year-old designer repeatedly layered floral patterns over black. "I respond to sadness with color", Armani said on the sidelines of the show. The collection, he said, is an homage to painting with "a touch of impressionism".