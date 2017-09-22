Precious diamonds, designer jewels on auction in Milan Oct 3

Milan, September 22 - A pink diamond, a blue sapphire, and jewels of the most renowned brands such as Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels and Schlumberger for Tiffany, will be the highlights of the upcoming Jewelry auction by Aste Bolaffi, which will take place on October 3 in Milan, at the Grand hotel et de Milan. The top lots of the sale are two rings: one with a fancy light-pink diamond weighing 3.66 carats, IF clarity (starting price 360,000 euros), and a second with a step-cut diamond weighing 5.29 carats, D color, VVS2 clarity (from 130,000 euros). In the section dedicated to rare-coloured gemstones there is a precious Colombian step-cut emerald ring weighing 4.31 carats (from 20,000 euros) and an elegant ring from 1930 with a cushion-cut Kashmir sapphire of approximately two carats (from 15,000 euros). "The stone has not undergone any treatment to improve the color, which makes it more valuable," said Maria Carla Manenti, Aste Bolaffi's jewelry expert. "To sapphire lovers, the name Kashmir immediately evokes an image of a velvety, intense, deep, and unique color - the most sought-after and appreciated of all sapphires". Among designer creations, the most prestigious are a fine pair of diamond ear clips by Bulgari (starting price 15,000 euros), a brooch by Tiffany Schlumberger designed as a stylized flower set in the center with a cabochon-cut oval blue sapphire surrounded by articulated petals (from 7,000 euros) as well as another blue sapphire and diamond brooch designed by Harry Winston, one of the most renowned jewelers in the world (from 10,000 euros). Watches will open the sale with a fine selection of wristwatches and pocket watches. The top lots are a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Daytona from 1973 (starting price 32,000 euros), a gold Breguet Tourbillon (from 25,000 euros), and two pocket watches from the early XX century: one by Lecoultre and the other by Tiffany (from 5,000 euros, each).