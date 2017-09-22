May says Britain wants to be EU's 'strongest partner' (2)

Rome, September 22 - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the UK wants to be EU's "strongest friend and partner" after it leaves the bloc in a hotly awaited speech on Brexit in Florence. Britain may be leaving the EU, "but we are not leaving Europe", she said. She added that the rights of EU citizens in the UK will be fully guaranteed after Brexit. "I'm clear the guarantee giving on your rights is real," she said in an address aiming a breaking the deadlock in the Brexit negotiations, adding that a special mechanism needed to be found so that disputes are not left to the UK courts or the EC. "I want to incorporate our agreement fully into UK law and make sure UK courts can refer directly to it," she said. "When there is uncertainty around underlying EU law, I want the UK courts to be able to take into account the judgment in European Court of Justice with a view to ensuring consistent interpretation".