Ex-pupil gets 30 years for murdering teacher (2)

Turin, September 22 - A 22-year-old Italian man, Gabriele Defilippi, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for the January 2016 murder of his former teacher, Gloria Rosboch. His accomplice, Roberto Obert, 54, was given a 19-year term and his mother, Caterina Abbatista, was sent trial. Defilippi is the former boyfriend of Obert, 54. Rosboch was strangled in a wood near Turin in Obert's car on January 13 2016. A few days before Rosboch was killed, Defilippi told his then-girlfriend Sofia Sabhou he needed to "get rid" of her, Sabhou said according to court documents presented in March. Sabhou told magistrates in Ivrea investigating the case that the 22-year-old Defilippi confided in her while he was drunk, saying he feared "spending three years in jail" for stealing 187,000 euros from the victim under the pretence that he was investing them for her. "We must make her disappear, my mother also knows everything", he reportedly told Sabhou, who added she didn't think he was talking seriously at the time. Sabhou also claimed Defilippi's friend Obert first had the idea of disposing of the 49-year-old teacher. Failing to see any returns, Rosboch reported her former student for fraud.