Turin

Ex-pupil gets 30 years for murdering teacher (2)

Mother sent to trial, accomplice sentenced to 19 years in jail

Ex-pupil gets 30 years for murdering teacher (2)

Turin, September 22 - A 22-year-old Italian man, Gabriele Defilippi, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for the January 2016 murder of his former teacher, Gloria Rosboch. His accomplice, Roberto Obert, 54, was given a 19-year term and his mother, Caterina Abbatista, was sent trial. Defilippi is the former boyfriend of Obert, 54. Rosboch was strangled in a wood near Turin in Obert's car on January 13 2016. A few days before Rosboch was killed, Defilippi told his then-girlfriend Sofia Sabhou he needed to "get rid" of her, Sabhou said according to court documents presented in March. Sabhou told magistrates in Ivrea investigating the case that the 22-year-old Defilippi confided in her while he was drunk, saying he feared "spending three years in jail" for stealing 187,000 euros from the victim under the pretence that he was investing them for her. "We must make her disappear, my mother also knows everything", he reportedly told Sabhou, who added she didn't think he was talking seriously at the time. Sabhou also claimed Defilippi's friend Obert first had the idea of disposing of the 49-year-old teacher. Failing to see any returns, Rosboch reported her former student for fraud.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33