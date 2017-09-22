FI says will back election-law bill if clarified (2)

Rome, September 22 - A leading member of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party said Friday that the opposition centre-right group will back a bill for a new election law presented by the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) if the details are clarified to its satisfaction. "Once some aspects of the new text presented by the PD are clarified, Forza Italia will be true and maintain the responsible attitude it has always had at important moments," said Francesco Paolo Sisto, FI's head in the Lower House constitutional affairs committee. The bill also has the provisional backing of the Northern League and the small centrist Popular Alternative (AP) group. But the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has rejected it, saying the bill is designed to stop them winning. The MDP, a left-wing party largely made up of former PD members, is also against it. MDP leader Speranza called it a "rip-off" law that creates "fake coalitions". The proposal, nicknamed the Rosatellum 2.0, would see 36% of lawmakers elected on a first-past-the-post basis and 64% via proportional representation.