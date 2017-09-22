Pope worried at xenophobia in Europe, including by Catholics (2)

Vatican City
22/09/2017
Vatican City, September 22 - Pope Francis said Friday he was worried about xenophobia in Europe, adding that Catholics are not exempt. "I do not hide my concern in the face of signs of intolerance, discrimination and xenophobia in different regions of Europe," the pope said during an audience with the national directors of the pastoral care of migrants. "These are often motivated by distrust and fear of each other, the other, the stranger. "I am even more worried about the sad fact that our Catholic communities in Europe are not free from these reactions of defence and rejection, justified by an unspecified 'moral duty' to preserve the original cultural and religious identity".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro
di Lilly La Fauci
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online