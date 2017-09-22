Vatican City

Pope worried at xenophobia in Europe, including by Catholics (2)

Francis admits his 'concern'

Pope worried at xenophobia in Europe, including by Catholics (2)

Vatican City, September 22 - Pope Francis said Friday he was worried about xenophobia in Europe, adding that Catholics are not exempt. "I do not hide my concern in the face of signs of intolerance, discrimination and xenophobia in different regions of Europe," the pope said during an audience with the national directors of the pastoral care of migrants. "These are often motivated by distrust and fear of each other, the other, the stranger. "I am even more worried about the sad fact that our Catholic communities in Europe are not free from these reactions of defence and rejection, justified by an unspecified 'moral duty' to preserve the original cultural and religious identity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33