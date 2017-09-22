Pope worried at xenophobia in Europe, including by Catholics (2)

Vatican City, September 22 - Pope Francis said Friday he was worried about xenophobia in Europe, adding that Catholics are not exempt. "I do not hide my concern in the face of signs of intolerance, discrimination and xenophobia in different regions of Europe," the pope said during an audience with the national directors of the pastoral care of migrants. "These are often motivated by distrust and fear of each other, the other, the stranger. "I am even more worried about the sad fact that our Catholic communities in Europe are not free from these reactions of defence and rejection, justified by an unspecified 'moral duty' to preserve the original cultural and religious identity".