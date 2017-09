Draghi bemoans lack of training for young in Italy (2)

Rome, September 22 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Friday that failure to invest in human capital was a factor in high youth unemployment in Italy and elsewhere. "Segmentation of the labour market and poor vocational training are also among the main reasons for the persistent high level of youth unemployment in several countries that have been hit severely by the recession such as Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal," Draghi said in a speech at Trinity College, Dublin. "Austria and Germany have been successful in keeping youth unemployment low mostly because of their efficient use of vocational training and programmes targeted at disadvantaged youth".