Two arrested in gangmaster probe,accused of pay racism

Cosenza, September 22 - Carabinieri police arrested two brothers in the southern Calabria region on Friday as part of an operation against the local gangmaster system. The suspects were apprehended on charges of illegal brokerage and labour exploitation with racial discrimination as an aggravating factor. Investigators say they made African, Indian and Romanian immigrants work illegally on their farm and paid them according to skin colour. Whites allegedly earned 35 euros a day and blacks 25 euros.