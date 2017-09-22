Bari

Noemi beaten, then stabbed in throat - autopsy (2)

Boyfriend confessed to killing 16-year-old girl

Noemi beaten, then stabbed in throat - autopsy (2)

Bari, September 22 - Noemi Durini, a 16-year-old girl killed by her boyfriend in southern Italy earlier this month, was beaten, probably with bare hands, and then stabbed in throat, an autopsy established, sources said Friday. The 17-year-old boyfriend has confessed to the homicide, which shocked Italy. The father of the boy is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

Fiamme alla Roncadin, colosso della pizza surgelata

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

'Ndrangheta, 10 condanne e 109 anni di carcere

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Morta la 15enne ferita al volto

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

Ritrova buoni postali del 1987 e “guadagna” centomila euro

di Lilly La Fauci

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33