Noemi beaten, then stabbed in throat - autopsy (2)

Bari, September 22 - Noemi Durini, a 16-year-old girl killed by her boyfriend in southern Italy earlier this month, was beaten, probably with bare hands, and then stabbed in throat, an autopsy established, sources said Friday. The 17-year-old boyfriend has confessed to the homicide, which shocked Italy. The father of the boy is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.