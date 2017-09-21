Bolzano

Carabinieri police get first hydrogen-powered car

Vehicle delivered by Brenner motorway operator

Bolzano, September 21 - Carabinieri police in Trentino Alto Adige on Thursday took delivery of a hydrogen-powered car from the Brenner motorway operator. The vehicle is a Hyundai Ix35 Fuel Cell with a maximum range of 600 km. "It is the first time in Italy that a police force has received a hydrogen vehicle," said General Massimo Mennitti, commander of the Legione Carabinieri Trentino Alto Adige. "This is one of the first trials in the world, and we are truly proud that the Carabinieri police force is the first to reach this new frontier of security combined with sustainability," he continued. "The Brenner motorway has always worked closely with the forces of law and order in order to guarantee maximum security," CEO Walter Pardatscher said. The Brenner motorway runs through the Dolomite region from the northern city of Modena to the Brenner pass on Italy's northern border with Austria.

