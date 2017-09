Archeology, comics to benefit from 132mn culture package

Rome, September 21 - Italian museums, libraries, archaeological sites and other cultural attractions are set to benefit from two separate interventions worth a total of over 132 million euros approved on Thursday. Among the beneficiaries are Lucca's comics museum (Museo del Fumetto) and a project to restore and enhance the Santuario di Ercole Vincitore (Temple of Hercules Victor) at Tivoli, near Rome. "Culture is a key lever for growth," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini commented after the investments were agreed by the State-Regions conference and the Superior Culture Council (Consiglio superiore dei beni culturali).