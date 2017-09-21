Dead girl's father says killer had been reported

Viareggio
21/09/2017
Viareggio, September 21 - The father of Nicolina Pacini, a 15-year-old who died Thursday after being shot by her mother's ex-partner in the southern town of Ischitella on Wednesday, said that the killer had been reported to police. The killer, 37-year-old Antonio Di Paola, was found dead in countryside nearby on Wednesday after using the same gun to shoot himself. He was apparently motivated by the desire for revenge after splitting up with the girl's mother - Donatella Rago, 37. The woman had reportedly recently returned to Viareggio, where her ex-husband lives, but Nicolina was in Ischitella in the care of her grandparents. "It was a nightmare. Every day he called her (the mother), he sent text messages, intimated her," Ezio Pacini told La Nazione. "He threatened us and our children, who had nothing to do with it. "We went to the Carabinieri police in Viareggio and Ischitella. We showed them the messages and had them listen to the audio. "But no one did anything. They let that beast hurt our child".
