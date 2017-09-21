Viareggio

Dead girl's father says killer had been reported

Mother's ex partner was a 'nightmare'

Dead girl's father says killer had been reported

Viareggio, September 21 - The father of Nicolina Pacini, a 15-year-old who died Thursday after being shot by her mother's ex-partner in the southern town of Ischitella on Wednesday, said that the killer had been reported to police. The killer, 37-year-old Antonio Di Paola, was found dead in countryside nearby on Wednesday after using the same gun to shoot himself. He was apparently motivated by the desire for revenge after splitting up with the girl's mother - Donatella Rago, 37. The woman had reportedly recently returned to Viareggio, where her ex-husband lives, but Nicolina was in Ischitella in the care of her grandparents. "It was a nightmare. Every day he called her (the mother), he sent text messages, intimated her," Ezio Pacini told La Nazione. "He threatened us and our children, who had nothing to do with it. "We went to the Carabinieri police in Viareggio and Ischitella. We showed them the messages and had them listen to the audio. "But no one did anything. They let that beast hurt our child".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

di Rachele Gerace

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33