INPS reports one million rise in jobs in 7 months (2)

Rome
21/09/2017
Rome, September 21 - Italy's private sector registered a net rise in the number of people it employed of 1.073 million in the first seven months of 2017 when contracts that have been terminated are subtracted from new ones, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The rise is bigger than what was registered in the equivalent periods of both 2016 and 2015. The agency said the rise for the last 12 months was significantly lower at 571,000. It also stressed the high incidence of temporary posts, which accounted for 501,000 of the net rise in contracts, compared to 18,000 for open-ended permanent jobs. It said that, in the January to July period, steady jobs accounted for 24.2% of all new hires, compared to 38.8 in the same period in 2015.
