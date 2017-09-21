Rome

INPS reports one million rise in jobs in 7 months (2)

But almost majority of new posts are temporary

INPS reports one million rise in jobs in 7 months (2)

Rome, September 21 - Italy's private sector registered a net rise in the number of people it employed of 1.073 million in the first seven months of 2017 when contracts that have been terminated are subtracted from new ones, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The rise is bigger than what was registered in the equivalent periods of both 2016 and 2015. The agency said the rise for the last 12 months was significantly lower at 571,000. It also stressed the high incidence of temporary posts, which accounted for 501,000 of the net rise in contracts, compared to 18,000 for open-ended permanent jobs. It said that, in the January to July period, steady jobs accounted for 24.2% of all new hires, compared to 38.8 in the same period in 2015.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

di Rachele Gerace

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33