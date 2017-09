MotoGP: Rossi declared fit to race in Aragón (2)

Rome, September 21 - Valentino Rossi was declared fit to race at Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix in Spain by circuit doctors on Thursday, just three weeks after suffering a double leg fracture in training, his Yamaha team said. As a result the nine-time world champion will be able to take part in Friday's practice session. The 38-year-old did some test laps at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy on Monday and Tuesday and decided to head to Aragon after a medical examination Wednesday. Rossi, who won seven of his world titles in the premium class, is fourth in the rider standings, 42 points behind leader Marc Marquez.