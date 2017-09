Many uncertainties in Brexit negotiations - Barnier (2)

Rome, September 21 - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the Italian parliament on Thursday that "many uncertainties remain" in the talks for Britain's exit from the bloc. "We will listen with great attention and a constructive spirit to the speech British Prime Minister Theresa May will give in Florence tomorrow," Barnier told the foreign affairs and European policies committees in the Senate. May's Florence speech is hotly awaited amid speculation she will seek to use it to give new impetus to the so far slow-moving Brexit talks and may even make a proposal regarding the UK's 'divorce bill'.