PD presents new election-law proposal (2)

Rome
21/09/2017
Rome, September 21 - Emanuele Fiano, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Thursday presented a new proposal for an election law at the Lower House's constitutional affairs committee. The proposal, nicknamed the Rosatellum 2.0, would see 36% of lawmakers elected on a first-past-the-post basis and 64% via proportional representation. Forza Italia (FI) Lower House whip Renato Brunetta has given a provisional OK from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition group to the proposal. "It is a serious attempt that Forza Italia gives an initial green light to," Brunetta said. "We think this law can be taken into serious consideration". But Danilo Toninelli of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) rejected it. "Let's not waste time with an anti-M5S law," he said.
