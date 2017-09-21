Rome

PD presents new election-law proposal (2)

Rosatellum 2.0 mix of first-past-post, proportional rep

PD presents new election-law proposal (2)

Rome, September 21 - Emanuele Fiano, a member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Thursday presented a new proposal for an election law at the Lower House's constitutional affairs committee. The proposal, nicknamed the Rosatellum 2.0, would see 36% of lawmakers elected on a first-past-the-post basis and 64% via proportional representation. Forza Italia (FI) Lower House whip Renato Brunetta has given a provisional OK from Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition group to the proposal. "It is a serious attempt that Forza Italia gives an initial green light to," Brunetta said. "We think this law can be taken into serious consideration". But Danilo Toninelli of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) rejected it. "Let's not waste time with an anti-M5S law," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

di Rachele Gerace

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33