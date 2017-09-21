Pope says Church was 'late' on child sex abuse (2)

Vatican City, September 21 - Pope Francis admitted Thursday that the Catholic Church was tardy in responding to child sex abuse by members of the clergy and said he would never grant clemency to priests guilty of pedophilia. "The conscience of the Church arrived a little late (on pedophilia) and when the conscience arrives late, the means to resolve the problem arrive late," Francis said at a audience with the pontifical commission for the protection of minors. "I am aware of this difficulty but it is the reality and I say: we arrived late! "Perhaps the old practice of moving people, of not addressing the problem, put consciences to sleep a little. "Those who are condemned for sexual abuse on minors can appeal to the pope for clemency (but) I have never signed one of these and I never will. "I hope that is clear and you can say it".