Vatican City

Pope says Church was 'late' on child sex abuse (2)

Francis says will never give clemency to those responsible

Pope says Church was 'late' on child sex abuse (2)

Vatican City, September 21 - Pope Francis admitted Thursday that the Catholic Church was tardy in responding to child sex abuse by members of the clergy and said he would never grant clemency to priests guilty of pedophilia. "The conscience of the Church arrived a little late (on pedophilia) and when the conscience arrives late, the means to resolve the problem arrive late," Francis said at a audience with the pontifical commission for the protection of minors. "I am aware of this difficulty but it is the reality and I say: we arrived late! "Perhaps the old practice of moving people, of not addressing the problem, put consciences to sleep a little. "Those who are condemned for sexual abuse on minors can appeal to the pope for clemency (but) I have never signed one of these and I never will. "I hope that is clear and you can say it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

Sorelle adottate si ritrovano dopo 18 anni a Milazzo

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

Il cinquantesimo di sacerdozio festeggiato con il Papa

di Rachele Gerace

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33