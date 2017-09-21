Soccer: Napoli and Juve stay perfect

Rome, September 21 - Napoli stormed back from behind to beat Lazio 4-1 and champions Juventus beat Fiorentina 1-0 at home as both sides continued their perfect start to the Serie A season on Wednesday. Napoli were on the back foot in Rome and went behind in the first half to a Stefan de Vrij strike, but they stormed back after the break with goals by Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Jorginho. Mertens's effort, a lob from an tight angle outside the box, is a contender for goal of the season. A Mario Mandzukic header was enough to give Juve victory over Fiorentina. Juve and Napoli both have 15 points from five games. Inter, who were held 1-1 at Bologna on Tuesday, are third with 13 points. AC Milan are one point further back after beating SPAL 2-0 thanks to two penalties. Another title contender, AS Roma, thrashed Benevento 4-0 away. Roma are seventh with nine points but they also have a game in hand.