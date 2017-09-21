Girl, 15, dead after being shot by mum's ex partner (2)

Ischitella, September 21 - Nicolina Pacini, the 15-year-old girl shot in the face by her mother's ex-partner on Wednesday in the southern town of Ischitella, died in hospital early on Thursday. The killer, 37-year-old Antonio Di Paola, was found dead in countryside nearby on Wednesday after using the same gun to shoot himself. He was apparently motivated by the desire for revenge after splitting up with the girl's mother. He shot the girl as she was walking down steps to a bus stop on her way to school. He is thought to have opened fire after the girl refused to give him information about the mother, Donatella Rago, 37, who was his partner until a month ago.