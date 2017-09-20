Man suspected of shooting 15-year-old found dead (2)

Ischitella, September 20 - The man suspected of shooting a 15-year-old girl in the face of the southern town of Ischitella has been found dead in countryside nearby, Carabinieri police said. The man seems to have taken his own life with the same weapon used on the girl. The former partner of the girl's mother was wanted in relation to the attack, investigative sources had said. The man, aged 37, may have shot the girl to get revenge on the mother for having left him, the sources said. The girl, who was in the care of her maternal grandparents, was shot on the way to school and is fighting for her life in hospital in the Puglia city of Foggia. "I had warned that something would happen but no one believed me," the girl's mother said on Facebook. "I wasn't there, but where were my parents, whose care she was in? "She shouldn't have taken the bus to school as there had been reports (to the authorities). They should have taken her to school".