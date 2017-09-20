Specchia

Don't hate, Noemi's mum tells young people at funeral (2)

Only leads to violence said mother of teen killed by boyfriend

Don't hate, Noemi's mum tells young people at funeral (2)

Specchia, September 20 - "Don't hate" the mother of Noemi Durini told young people on Wednesday during the funeral of her 16-year-old daughter, who was killed this month by her boyfriend in a case that has shocked Italy. "I don't want hate, don't hate, because hate only brings violence," the woman said at the end of the ceremony on the southern town of Specchia. "If you have problems, I ask you to come to Noemi's home and speak about them, the door will always be open to listen to you". The "multiple injuries" found on the body of Noemi were caused by "various means", according to an autopsy, sources said on Wednesday. It has not yet been possible to establish with certainty what those means were due to the state the corpse was in when it was found. As a result, histological analysis of tissue will be necessary. The body does not show any signs that Noemi was stuck by rocks, which was reportedly an initial hypothesis, the sources said. The ex boyfriend has confessed to the homicide and said he stabbed the girl to death. DNA testing is also being run to identify people who may have been in physical contact with Noemi before she was killed and with her corpse afterwards. The father of the boy is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

«Al M’Ama non si trattò di tentato omicidio»

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Ylenia ferita vagava all’alba in strada

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

Reggio, donna travolta da un'auto

di Alfonso Naso

Messina, tre pedoni investiti in poche ore

Messina, tre pedoni investiti
in poche ore

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

Calcioscommesse, sono trenta gli indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33