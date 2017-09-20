Don't hate, Noemi's mum tells young people at funeral (2)

Specchia, September 20 - "Don't hate" the mother of Noemi Durini told young people on Wednesday during the funeral of her 16-year-old daughter, who was killed this month by her boyfriend in a case that has shocked Italy. "I don't want hate, don't hate, because hate only brings violence," the woman said at the end of the ceremony on the southern town of Specchia. "If you have problems, I ask you to come to Noemi's home and speak about them, the door will always be open to listen to you". The "multiple injuries" found on the body of Noemi were caused by "various means", according to an autopsy, sources said on Wednesday. It has not yet been possible to establish with certainty what those means were due to the state the corpse was in when it was found. As a result, histological analysis of tissue will be necessary. The body does not show any signs that Noemi was stuck by rocks, which was reportedly an initial hypothesis, the sources said. The ex boyfriend has confessed to the homicide and said he stabbed the girl to death. DNA testing is also being run to identify people who may have been in physical contact with Noemi before she was killed and with her corpse afterwards. The father of the boy is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.